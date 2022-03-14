MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Dolphins have themselves a new backup quarterback.
Miami Northwestern product Teddy Bridgewater has agreed to a one-year deal to back up Tua Tagovailoa.
Bridgewater is a seasoned vet who overcame a horrible knee injury to resume his career.
The Dolphins will become his fifth NFL team and his fourth in the past four years. He went 7-7 in 14 starts for Denver this past season, plus has played for Carolina, New Orleans and Minnesota.
Also coming to the Dolphins, on deals that are pending and could be finalized as soon as Wednesday afternoon, are running back Chase Edmonds and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. Edmonds, formerly of Arizona, and Wilson, formerly of Dallas, are both coming off career-best seasons.