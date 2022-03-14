MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Ukrainian artist living in South Florida held a garage sale over the weekend to raise money for the cause.
Yakov Novak, 92, created the artworks throughout his lifetime. His grandson, Aleksey Shtivelman, said Novack fought in World War II and is a Holocaust survivor.
Novak and his family have been in the US since the 90s but that's not stopping him from doing what he can to help those fighting for freedom.
"We're gonna be donating the proceeds for direct relief efforts in Ukraine for people who need medical supplies, insulin, food, and water to help those that are there to be able to give them help," said Shtivelman.
Novak sold dozens of pieces over the weekend and was even commissioned to create new artworks.