DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Tom and Patty Simonson made their weekly trek to Costco warehouse club off University Drive on Monday to stock up on the weekly items they need to run their sub shop.

Their grocery bill was nearly $1,000.

“Our food costs are up 15 to 20%. On paper goods it’s even more,” said Tom Simonson.

He estimates they are paying about $200 more a week over last year, with inflation continuing to escalate. Simonson says he’s had to pass some of those costs onto customers.

“I’ve already changed the prices two times this year,” he said.

Consumers in South Florida are seeing food prices increase week to week. Some of the biggest hikes are on milk, eggs and meat.

Cynthia F. left her local grocery store on Monday after dropping nearly $100 on four bags of groceries.

She bought produce, lunch meat, cheese, yogurt and butter.

“You work overtime. You pay by working more,” she said.

Higher costs of labor, freight and ingredients are driving up the cost of food.