FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Four people who were rushed to the hospital on Sunday for a medical emergency may have ingested fentanyl.
Paramedics rushed to the scene along the 1600 block of SW 40 Terrace near Fort Lauderdale.
Firefighters say two of those men were in respiratory arrest.
On scene, detectives discovered drug residue determined to be fentanyl.
Three people were released from the hospital, while one remains.
The investigation is ongoing.
This comes as six spring breakers, including West Point cadets, were rushed to the hospital after coming into contact with cocaine laced with fentanyl on Thursday in Wilton Manors.