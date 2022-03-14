TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – As new cases continue to dwindle, the number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 has dropped below 1,600.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released data Monday that showed 1,561 inpatients had COVID-19, down from 2,922 two weeks earlier.

The new data also showed 234 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, down from 480 two weeks earlier.

Florida has seen steadily falling numbers since the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus caused a massive surge in cases in December and January.

The Florida Department of Health reported Friday that 10,288 new cases were reported from March 4 to Thursday.

By comparison, the state totaled 427,514 new cases during the week of Jan. 7 to Jan. 13.

