MONROE COUNTY (CBSMiami) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents are responding to a human smuggling incident involving a large group of Haitian migrants in Monroe County.

According to CBP officials, the migrants are near the vicinity of Cudjoe Key, near mile marker 26, about 20 miles away from Key West.

Those officials say there were more than 150 migrants on the vessel.

One week ago, on March 7, a large wooden boat with over 350 Haitian migrants, including women and children, ran aground in shallow water off Key Largo. Hundreds of the migrants jumped overboard to try to swim to shore.

Border Patrol officials said it was a suspected human smuggling operation.

The March 7 grounding took place not far from where another boat carrying 176 Haitians was stopped in January.

Then on Feb. 28, crews spotted a Haitian sailboat with 179 people aboard 30 miles off Andros Island, Bahamas.

On March 4, the Coast Guard stopped another Haitian sail vessel with 123 people, including 39 minors about 10 miles from Anguilla Cay, Bahamas.