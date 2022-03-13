MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department continues to investigate a shooting that left two juveniles hospitalized.
According to MDPD, two adults and two juveniles were in the 11300 block of SW 225 Street on Saturday when the shooting started.
Detectives said the four jumped into a vehicle and started driving away as the gunfire rained down on them.
The four eventually made it to 224 Street SW 112 Avenue, where they flagged down an officer.
Miami-Dade Rescue transported both juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds to area hospitals. At this time, they are both listed in stable condition.
Police have not released a description of the suspects.
If you have any information on this shooting, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.