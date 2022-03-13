CRISIS IN UKRAINEPolice: American Journalist Shot, Killed By Russian Forces In Ukraine
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, Miami News, South Miami-Dade Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department continues to investigate a shooting that left two juveniles hospitalized.

According to MDPD, two adults and two juveniles were in the 11300 block of SW 225 Street on Saturday when the shooting started.

READ MORE: Forest Service: 2 Of 3 Florida Panhandle Wildfires Now 95% Contained

Detectives said the four jumped into a vehicle and started driving away as the gunfire rained down on them.

The four eventually made it to 224 Street SW 112 Avenue, where they flagged down an officer.

READ MORE: Palm-Sized Spiders From Southeast Asia Could Soon Invade Florida

Miami-Dade Rescue transported both juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds to area hospitals. At this time, they are both listed in stable condition.

Police have not released a description of the suspects.

MORE NEWS: Oscar-Winning Actor William Hurt Passes Away

If you have any information on this shooting, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

CBSMiami.com Team