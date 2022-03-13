CRISIS IN UKRAINEPolice: American Journalist Shot, Killed By Russian Forces In Ukraine
By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a man was found shot early Sunday morning in Miami.

According to Miami PD, officers responded to a shooting at NW 55 Terrace and about 10 Avenue at around 2 a.m.

The responding officers located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Miami Fire Rescue rushed the victim to Jackson Memorial Trauma in critical condition.

If you know anything, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

