MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a man was found shot early Sunday morning in Miami.
According to Miami PD, officers responded to a shooting at NW 55 Terrace and about 10 Avenue at around 2 a.m.
The responding officers located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Miami Fire Rescue rushed the victim to Jackson Memorial Trauma in critical condition.
If you know anything, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.