CRISIS IN UKRAINEPolice: American Journalist Shot, Killed By Russian Forces In Ukraine
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, MIssing Teen

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – A missing child alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl who lives in Lauderhill.

Investigators say Ulyssia Mciver was last seen near the 3200 block of NW 12 place on Friday.

READ MORE: Boston-Based Police Narcotics Organization Wants To Bring Fentanyl Strips To All 50 States

She’s wearing a white T-shirt and black Chicago Bulls sweatpants. She may be carrying a black backpack.

READ MORE: Bond Set At $50,000 For Man Accused Of Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine To Wilton Manors Spring Breakers

Ulyssia has long, braided hair usually worn in a bun. She sometimes wears glasses.

MORE NEWS: Arrest Made In Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine OD Of West Point Cadets In Wilton Manors

If you’ve seen her, call the Lauderhill Police Department at (954) 497-4700.

CBSMiami.com Team