LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – A missing child alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl who lives in Lauderhill.
Investigators say Ulyssia Mciver was last seen near the 3200 block of NW 12 place on Friday.
She's wearing a white T-shirt and black Chicago Bulls sweatpants. She may be carrying a black backpack.
Ulyssia has long, braided hair usually worn in a bun. She sometimes wears glasses.
If you’ve seen her, call the Lauderhill Police Department at (954) 497-4700.