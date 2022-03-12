MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF dropped their second game in a row as they fell 0-2 to LAFC at DRV PNK Stadium Saturday afternoon.

The Miami squad have now been outscored 7-1 in their last 180 minutes of play.

“I saw a team that tried to do the right thing. I saw my feeling within the game, they played with real courage and the mistake for the goal was probably the first chance in the game and then the sending off changed the whole rest of the game,” said head coach Phil Neville.

Clément Diop started in goal for the Miami squad, with DeAndre Yedlin, Damion Lowe, Chris McVey and Brek Shea started in defense; Gregore and Mo Adams formed a double pivot in midfield, while Robert Taylor, Gonzalo Higuaín and Jean Mota lined up behind the striker; Leonardo Campana led the line in attack.

In the 45th minute, LAFC found the opening goal of the match when a heavily deflected pass fell to the path of Kwadwo Opoku in the box.

In the 82nd minute, LAFC doubled its lead when a free kick from Ismael Tajouri-Shradi came in from a wide area.

Inter Miami will hit the road again for their match against FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium on Saturday, March 19 at 1 p.m. ET.