TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The House and Senate on Friday formally extended the legislative session to Monday, as lawmakers need extra time to pass a state budget.
Lawmakers approved a resolution (SCR 2002) that extended the session until 11:59 p.m. Monday, but the extension will only apply to the budget and budget-related bills.
Other legislation will die Friday night if it hasn’t passed.
Lawmakers were scheduled to end the 60-day session on Friday, but budget negotiators were unable to finish a spending plan by a Tuesday deadline.
That deadline involves a law requiring a 72-hour “cooling off” period before lawmakers can vote on the completed budget.
House Appropriations Chairman Jay Trumbull, R-Panama City, and Senate Appropriations Chairwoman Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland, finished the budget Thursday, starting the 72-hour clock.
