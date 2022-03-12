MIAMI (CBSMiami) — On Sunday, March 13th, 2022, clocks will jump one hour ahead at 2:00 am marking the beginning of Daylight Saving Time.

That’s right, this coming Sunday is Spring Forward time!

So make sure to set your alarm clock one hour ahead before you fall asleep on Saturday night, unless you use a smart clock or a smartphone, which then the time automatically adjusts.

Spring forward also means we lose one hour of sleep unless you go to sleep one hour before you usually do on a Saturday night. The reason for Springing forward one hour is to give us more daylight during summer evenings.

The sunrises and sunsets will occur at a later time starting this Sunday.

In South Florida, the sunrise happens at 7:32 am and the sunset occurs at 7:29 pm on Sunday, March 13th. From then on through mid-summer, the sunsets will happen later and later in the evening.

Spring Forward is happening one week before the Spring Equinox which marks the beginning of the astronomical spring season in the northern hemisphere. Spring Equinox occurs on March 20th, 2022.

As we “Spring forward” and change the clocks, it’s also time to change the batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the risk of dying in a home fire is cut in half in homes with working smoke alarms.

Just like smoke alarms, CO detectors should be placed on every level and in every bedroom of a home, near each sleeping area, where they can wake you if you are asleep. Often called the invisible killer, CO is a poisonous, odorless, tasteless, and colorless gas. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at least 430 people die in the U.S. from accidental CO poisoning, and approximately 50,000 people visit emergency rooms due to accidental CO poisoning every year.