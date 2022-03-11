POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians continue to flood the borders in neighboring countries.

The sheer numbers continue to overwhelm the system set-up to help them and, for some, that’s a call to action.

“This is my favorite bag because it’s for all the kiddos. I don’t know anything about baby formula or anything so the women showed up, I know I got some bottles somewhere,” Lisette Barton said.

Barton is a 4th grade teacher at Plumosa School of the Arts.

“I think when I look on the news and they’re getting shelter in a school and I’m in a school teaching math and I think my kids are so lucky,” Barton.

She also thinks it’s heartbreaking which is why she’s spending her spring break bringing supplies and helping Ukrainian refugees. The effort also makes her think of those who helped her great-grandparents.

“They came over to the harbor of New York and I never did get to know them,” she said.

They came to the U.S. after World War II from Ukraine, and though she didn’t know them, Barton said she feels close to her roots.

“My mom, when I spoke on the phone with her, she said are you sure, it might be dangerous,” Natalie Velez said.

Barton started this out by herself, now she has a team of six, all friends including Velez, who will be the group’s translator. She spoke with CBS4 as she and her husband were driving in from St. Petersburg.

“Keep in mind to get to Ukraine to Poland, people stay in line for over six days,” Velez said.

Barton’s missionary experience will help her navigate the way to get through near the Ukrainian border.

“Straight flight, Miami to Warsaw, once we arrive in Warsaw we will rent a nine passenger van,” she said.

From there the group will travel to the border. Barton is paying out of her own pocket for much of the trip, though she’s doing some fundraising what will likely be for excess baggage fees, gas, and lodging.

“One of my parents, one of my students packed a bag,” Barton said.

Those who heard what Barton was doing donated supplies for her trip. She’s got at least 10 suitcases.

“Maybe they’ve walked miles, maybe they’re freezing or starving, they left their families, maybe their family is not there anymore, whatever small comforts we can give them, and get them to safety really, that’s what our goal is,” Barton said.

Barton’s flight departs at 6:45 p.m. Friday. She and her friends will be near the Ukrainian border for a least a week.