MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a police involved shooting.
Miami-Dade police said it happened at NW 186th Street and NW 67th Avenue.READ MORE: 7-Year-Old Child Detained For Bringing Gun To Dillard Elementary In Fort Lauderdale
Chopper4 over the scene spotted a black sedan that had crashed into a pillar in front of a Denny’s restaurant.READ MORE: Arrest Made After Florida Couple Found Stabbed To Death, Throats Slashed
One person was taken to a hospital.
Police have not released details on the shooting at this time.MORE NEWS: Taste Of The Town: Pink Love Donuts and More Serving Up Sweet Treats, Flavor And Fun
They’ve asked drivers to avoid the area due to the increased police presence.