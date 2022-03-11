MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A bill known as ‘Miya’s Law’ has passed in the Florida Senate.
The law requires landlords of nontransient or transient apartments to require employees to undergo background screenings as a condition of employment.READ MORE: Police Pursuit In Homestead Ends With 2 Arrests, Crash
Miya Marcano was a 19-year-old sophomore at Orlando’s Valencia College and a graduate of Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines.
She disappeared in September, the night she was supposed to fly to South Florida to visit family.READ MORE: Fetanyl Overdoses In Wilton Manors Hits Close To Home For Rep. Ted Deutch Who Lost Family Member To Drug
Her suspected killer was a co-worker at her apartment complex who was interested in her romantically.
He was found dead a few days after she went missing from an apparent suicide.MORE NEWS: Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine Sickens 6 West Point Cadets On Spring Break In Wilton Manors
Officials think he used a master key to enter her apartment.