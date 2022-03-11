FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Martin County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search in an alligator infested canal in a Florida wilderness preserve after human remains were found in the mouth of a gator.
Divers searched a large area of the Hungryland Wildlife and Environmental Area in Indiantown after the remains were found inside the park Thursday.READ MORE: 'Let's Do Something Legendary': Rapper Rick Ross On Taking Hometown Stage At Jazz In The Gardens
A sheriff’s officer sniper kept watch over the search in case any gators got too close to the divers, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.READ MORE: Police Traffic Stop In NW Dade Ends In Shooting
The park remained closed to visitors during the search. Indiantown is about 38 miles northwest of West Palm Beach.MORE NEWS: Florida's Starving Manatees Dying In Record Numbers Despite Experimental Lettuce Feeding Program
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)