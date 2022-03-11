DAYTONA BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) – An arrest has been made after a husband and wife were found on the side of the road stabbed to death, with their throats slashed, in a Daytona Beach neighborhood over the weekend.
Jean Robert Macean, 32, was arrested in Orlando and faces two counts of first-degree murder, according to Daytona Beach police. The arrest came less than 24 hours after police announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the double-slaying.
Terry Aultman, 48, and Brenda Aultman, 55, were found dead early Sunday morning. Investigators know the Aultmans had been attending nearby Bike Week events earlier in the evening, but police were still trying to determine what led to the attack.
Bike Week began last weekend and runs through this weekend.
Macean was initially booked into the Orange County jail but will be extradited to Volusia County.
