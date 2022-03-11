FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A 7-year-old child is currently detained at Dillard Elementary School in Fort Lauderdale for bringing a gun to school, according to police.
Fort Lauderdale police officials say staff at Dillard received information that a student had a gun on campus shortly before 8:00 a.m.READ MORE: Arrest Made After Florida Couple Found Stabbed To Death, Throats Slashed
The school’s guardian was able to speak with the child and locate the handgun.
The handgun was safely secured, and the child is currently detained.READ MORE: Taste Of The Town: Pink Love Donuts and More Serving Up Sweet Treats, Flavor And Fun
The school was initially placed on a code red but has been downgraded to a code yellow.
Threat Response Unit detectives are on scene and are conducting the follow up investigation.MORE NEWS: Record Heat Followed By A 30-Degree Drop From Saturday to Sunday