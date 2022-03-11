HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) – Homestead police announced Friday the arrest of a second suspect in a real estate scam which targeted dozens of people in South Florida.

Yordani Carriles Diaz, 43, was arrested at a Kissimee hotel and has already been transferred to Miami-Dade to face justice, according to authorities.

On Sunday, Priscilla Marie Contreras, 32, was arrested after turning herself in to police.

Contreras, Carriles Diaz, and Deinoser Bravo, 47, who is still on the loose, are accused of defrauding dozens.

In front of a judge Monday, an attorney for Contreras said the media’s attention on this story and added pressure from her family led to Contreras turning herself in.

“She didn’t try to flee, she didn’t try to run. She did the right thing, she turned herself in,” said her attorney.

Victim’s say Priscilla Contreras carried her 2-month-old baby on her hip as she pretended to be a real estate agent, showing houses and handing out fake contracts.

“The defendant rented these residences out to many, many people without any legal authority and took their money. So now these folks are out thousands of dollars and have no place to live,” explained prosecutors.

Contreras is facing charges for grand theft, organized scheme to defraud and acting as a real estate agent without a license. The judge set her bond at $28,500.

Victims told CBS4 there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel. For now, they’re hopeful they’ll get their money back.

Anyone with information on Bravo should call Homestead Police at 305-247-1535 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.