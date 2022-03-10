MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hang on tight and get ready for a rollercoaster ride of temperatures through the weekend due to a cold front on the way.

Ahead of the front, we will warm up above our normal high of 80 degrees. Highs will climb to the mid-80s on Thursday and scattered showers will develop across parts of South Florida. A few storms may fire up in the afternoon with the potential for some downpours.

Thursday night will be mild and muggy with lows in the low 70s.

Friday’s highs will also rise to the mid-80s.

Saturday will likely be the hottest day with highs soaring to the upper 80s and record heat will be possible. Saturday afternoon and evening some showers and storms will move in.

The cold front will sweep in Saturday night and lows will plummet to the low to mid-50s by Sunday morning. It will be a chilly start for the second half of the weekend and highs will only be in the low to mid-70s Sunday afternoon. It will be cool and breezy.

It will be a cool start on Monday with the upper 60s but highs warm to around 80 Monday afternoon. Highs will rebound back to the low to mid-80s by Tuesday.

This weekend we “Spring Forward” as Daylight Saving Time. It begins Sunday at 2 a.m. Don’t forget to turn clocks forward an hour Saturday night. Sunrise will take place at 7:32 a.m. and the sun will set at 7:29 p.m.