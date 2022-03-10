MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A second person has been arrested for allegedly defrauding an 84-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease.

Police say Andy Mora is one of two people who convinced the elderly victim to sign over his home and life savings, claiming to him that they were family.

Mora’s arrest comes a day after police took 57-year-old Maribel Torres into custody.

That nephew discovered Torres and her son had moved into the victim’s home, which he reported to the authorities.

It will be nearly impossible to get the house back.

Mora and Torres are facing several felony charges, including exploitation of an elderly person.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle worries there may be other victims.

The State Attorney’s Office has set up a hotline to get help for suspected cases of elderly exploitation. It’s (786) 547-6723.