MARTIN COUNTY (CBSMiami) – A Florida man with a great love of beer, was hit by an SUV that plowed into the front of a convenience store.
The Martin County Sheriff's Office released a video of the crash that happened at Plantation Pantry on Hutchinson Island Tuesday night.
The video shows the man just walking out of the store, with a 6-pack of beer in hand, when he is struck head on by the SUV. The impact knocked him back into the store as the SUV came to a stop in the doorway.
WARNING: Graphic Video Of Man Being Struck By SUV
The 21-year old driver reportedly told deputies she meant to hit the brake but missed. The man was taken to the hospital with injuries to his face from the glass breakage. He is expected to recover.
As first responders tended to him, the sheriff's office said he was talking and remained in unusually good spirits, asking deputies if the beer he just purchased was okay.
The woman will likely face careless driving charges.