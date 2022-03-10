MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Highway Patrol trooper who risked her own life to make sure no one else was hurt is speaking out for the first time.

You might remember the heart-stopping dashcam video out of Manatee County.

It shows the moment trooper Toni Schuck put herself in the path of a speeding driver, who was plowing through several roadblocks.

The detours and barricades were set up because of the Skyway Bridge 10K Run with 8,000 people participating.

Schuck says she wanted to prevent the driver from going any further and possibly hurting the runners.

“It really overwhelmed me. It was just a situation where I knew there were people there and I’m thankful it was me, I’m thankful she didn’t get past me,” she said.

Both the trooper and the driver were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver, identified as 52-year-old Kristen Kay Watts, is now facing multiple charges, including DUI

Trooper Schuck plans to return to work after she fully recovers.