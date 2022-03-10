CRISIS IN UKRAINEU.K. calls Russian strike on Ukraine hospital a "war crime"
By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police detectives are hoping a surveillance video will help them catch a killer.

Surveillance video shows the deadly shooting of a man in Florida City last month and police are hoping you can help them solve the crime.

The shooting happened on Friday, February 25th in the area of Southwest 5th Avenue and 6th Street.

The video shows a pickup truck pulling up to a house and as 40-year-old Francisco Ferniza got out of it, he was shot multiple times.

If you have any information on his death, police would like you to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

