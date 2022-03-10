MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police detectives are hoping a surveillance video will help them catch a killer.
Surveillance video shows the deadly shooting of a man in Florida City last month and police are hoping you can help them solve the crime.READ MORE: Jazz In The Gardens Provides Major Economic Impact For Local Vendors
The shooting happened on Friday, February 25th in the area of Southwest 5th Avenue and 6th Street.READ MORE: Miami's US Senator Marco Rubio Leads Colleagues In Introducing Bill To Ban Oil Imports From Iran, Venezuela
The video shows a pickup truck pulling up to a house and as 40-year-old Francisco Ferniza got out of it, he was shot multiple times.MORE NEWS: Race-Related Instruction Bill Ready For DeSantis
If you have any information on his death, police would like you to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.