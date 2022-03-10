MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – After growing outrage from his employees and criticism about not speaking out sooner, Disney CEO Bob Chapek is taking a stand against Florida’s controversial Parental Rights in Education bill, known to its critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Chapek released a statement amid backlash where he said the lack of a public statement does not equate to a lack of support. He revealed to shareholders on Wednesday that he and LGBTQ+ leaders in his company plan to meet with Governor Ron DeSantis to discuss their concerns about the legislation. He also said the company has been opposed to the bill from the outset.

The legislation forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate. Parents would be able to sue districts over violations.

The governor’s press secretary said that no meeting has been scheduled, adding that the governor supports the legislation. DeSantis has said he will sign it into law.

Chapek also announced that the Walt Disney Company will donate five million dollars to organizations working to protect LGBTQ+ rights, including the human rights campaign.

