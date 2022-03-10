PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – For a second day, the head of the Broward Teachers Union spent time in the classroom where a special education teacher was severely injured last week.

The teacher, Trisha Meadows, had to be rushed to the hospital after she was attacked at Pines Lakes Elementary School.

According to police, a 5-year-old and 4-year-old began throwing things and flipping chairs in the pre-K classroom. At one point, the 5-year-old slammed into Meadows and she fell and hit her head.

BTU President Anna Fusco said the child then began punching and scratching the teacher.

When help arrived the teacher was unsteady and dazed, according to police.

“Physically, she is in an extreme position, socially and physically. She’s the single mother of a 2-year-old,” said Fusco.

Fusco said the teacher was attacked by the same child once before.

“Everyone is saying how could this happen. It does happen and it shouldn’t have happened again. The school district is to blame,” she said.

Fusco is advocating for more help for teachers who must deal with disruptive students. And she adds children with severe behavior issues need to be placed with educational staff that is adequately trained to deal with and contain violent outbursts.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department said at this point the child isn’t being charged because he is under the age of reason.

The Broward School District said in a statement:

“The safety of our teachers, staff and students are always the district’s highest priorities. There was an incident that resulted in a teacher being transported to the hospital. The incident was handled in accordance with district protocols.”