Miami (CBSMiami) – South Florida’s warming trend will continue for the rest of the week, pushing high temperatures into the upper 80s before a cold front arrives this weekend.

Morning lows will be in the middle 70s with highs climbing into the upper 80s by Friday and Saturday. The forecast high Saturday is 87 degrees, which would tie the record high set in 2014.

Saturday is expected to be the warmest day before showers move in late afternoon and are followed by a cooler breeze.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will drop into the upper 50s with the coolest temperatures inland and to the North in Broward County.

The breeze will make it feel even cooler Sunday and keep temperatures win the middle 70s by the afternoon.

The wind quickly shifts to the northeast and eventually the east by Sunday night and Monday, warming temperatures up quickly.

Highs will be back to near 80 degrees Monday afternoon.

Ahead of the cold front the wind turns to the south and eventually the southwest. This will allow showers and even a few storms to develop each afternoon inland and drift back east across the metro areas in Miami-Dade and Broward.