MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF fans had very little to cheer about Sunday as la Rosa Negra fell 5-1 to Austin FC at Q2 Stadium.

The forgettable game for Miami was the first away match of the 2022 season.

The highlight of the match for Miami was Leonardo Campana netting the team’s first and only goal of the season.

“Of course we’re really disappointed… We know that we’ve got some new players in the team that are gonna take time to gel and learn, and they’ve got to learn fast and learn on the job,” said head coach Phil Neville. “It’s a steep learning curve for this new team but we have every belief and confidence in them and we need to rectify some of the things we saw today in terms of mistakes that we made.”

Clément Diop started in goal; DeAndre Yedlin, Chris McVey, Jairo Quinteros, Brek Shea and Noah Allen formed the backline; Gregore, Mo Adams, and Jean Mota once again started in midfield; Ariel Lassiter and Gonzalo Higuaín led the team’s attack.

Here is a recap of the game:

Austin opened the match on the front foot, first drawing Diop into the match in the fifth minute, when he made a diving save on a long range shot by Sebastian Driussi.

In the 22nd minute, Austin took the lead; Diego Fagúndez crossed to Driussi in the box, who volleyed a first-time shot into the back of the net to make it 1-0. The hosts doubled their lead a few minutes later when Zan Kolmanic crossed a ball into the box for a Julio Cascante header after a reset from a set piece.

Austin added to its lead just after halftime when Driussi volleyed another strike into the back of the net after a deflection popped the ball into the air.

Just two minutes after Driussi’s goal, however, Inter Miami got one back; Higuaín squared a pass to halftime substitute Campana on the edge of the box, who took one touch and fired a left-footed shot past the keeper and into the back of the net. The goal was Inter Miami’s first of the season and Campana’s first for the club, while the assist was Higuaín’s first of 2022.

Austin then extended its lead in the 64th minute through a close range header by Ethan Finlay to make it 4-1, and again in the 90th minute with a powerful strike by Finlay to make it 5-1.

The late stages of the match also saw two players make their official Inter Miami debuts, with Emerson Rodríguez and George Acosta coming on for the team.

Inter Miami will play LAFC next at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday, March 12 at 1:30 p.m. ET