Calle Ocho Returns To The Streets Of Little Havana SundayAfter being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, Calle Ocho returns to the streets of Little Havana this Sunday.

Weston's Zach Wurtenberger Said Competing On Survivor Season 42 Was Dream Come TrueZach Wurtenberger from Weston is ready to outwit, outplay and outlast in Survivor Season 42.

Fleurs de Villes FEMMES Is Blooming At Bal Harbour Shops For International Women's DayThis year’s self-guided free exhibit of floral masterpieces celebrates remarkable women of cultural significance and historical impact.

18 New Castaways, Including 1 From South Florida, Begin Survivor Journey Wednesday On CBSGet ready, “Survivor” fans! Wednesday, March 9th, the Emmy-Award winning series returns for its 42nd edition with a special 2-hour premiere.

Lights, Camera, Action! Miami Film Festival Underway Featuring Plenty Of Homegrown TalentLights, camera, action! It’s time for movie buffs to grab their popcorn and head to the 2022 Miami Film Festival.

Carnaval On The Mile Returns To Miracle Mile This WeekendCarnaval on the Mile returns Saturday and Sunday with a weekend-long music and art festival in the heart of Coral Gables.