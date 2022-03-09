MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A husband and wife out for a bike ride Sunday morning were found on the side of the road stabbed to death with their throats slashed in a Daytona Beach neighborhood.
"This is probably one of the most vicious and gruesome incidents that I've witnessed in my 20 years," said police Chief Jakari Young.
Police believe the couple, Terry and Brenda Aultman, was on their way back home when they were attacked.
The couple's bodies were found in a residential area close to where popular Bike Week events were taking place. Investigators don't think it was part of a robbery because the Aultmans still had their valuables on them. They do, however, have a potential lead.
Video from a smoke shop business captured a man in the area a short time before the Aultmans were murdered. He’s considered a person of interest and the police would like to speak with him.