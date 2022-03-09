MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, Calle Ocho returns to the streets of Little Havana this Sunday.
A marquee event of Carnaval Miami, the Calle Ocho Music Festival will span 15 blocks of Little Havana, filled with musical stages, international food, sampling sites, folkloric dances, and entertainment.READ MORE: Soaring Gas Prices Hit New High, Continue To Climb
Billed as the largest Latin music festival in the country, the event is put on by the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana. This year’s event headliners will be Albita, Marlon, and Yotuel – the King of Carnaval Miami.READ MORE: Cypress Bay High Students Stage Walkout Over Controversial So-Called 'Don't Say Gay' Bill
The free event on March 13th is held on SW 8th Street between SW 12th to 27th Avenue, it runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The festival usually draws hundreds of thousands of people to celebrate Miami’s unique and vibrant culture.MORE NEWS: Researchers Working On Treatment To Restore Sense Of Smell, Taste After COVID-19 Infection
SW 8th Street will be closed to traffic for the event beginning at 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.