Miami (CBSMiami) – A rapidly intensifying storm will bring colder air to South Florida overnight Saturday and early Sunday.

When a storm’s pressure drops over 24mb in 24 hours it is often called a meteorological bomb. A storm is forecast to do just that from Friday night to Saturday night as it tracks northeast through the Eastern US.

Winter weather will develop and be wide-spread through the northeast this weekend. A cold front associated with this area of low pressure will move south through the state Saturday and be through the area by Saturday night.

Near-record highs along with numerous rain showers can be expected ahead of the front Saturday. High temperatures across the interior may even be able to hit 90 degrees.

Showers will end Saturday night as the wind shifts to the northwest and brings in colder, drier air. Sunday morning temperatures will be about 30 degrees colder than Saturday afternoon with lows in the middle to upper 50s.

The chill will not last long however. The northwest breeze quickly turns northeast Saturday bringing back ocean air which will keep the area milder Sunday night. There is still a question as to how quickly this occurs Saturday night. A wind shift along the coast is possible by Sunday morning which will warm up coastal locations quickly, while areas inland will but much colder.

Initially it looks like the northwest wind will win out most of the night, allowing much of the area to feel the chill Sunday morning. Lows in the middle to upper 50s with a breeze.

Much warmer weather returns by Tuesday as low pressure develops in the Gulf pulling warmer, more humid air north back over the area.