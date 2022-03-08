MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A tentative settlement has been reached between lawyers for victims of the Surfside building collapse.
An order granting the allocation agreement got preliminary approval.READ MORE: Left Your Office Job? Tax Challenges Await Freelance, Gig Workers
The agreement is between those who have a property claim and those who have a wrongful death or personal injury claim and creates an $83 million “common fund” to compensate unit owners.READ MORE: Skyrocketing Gas Prices Hit Record High In Florida, Nationwide
That’s for their condominiums and contents — and in exchange, unit owners will be relieved from any liability for injury and wrongful death claims.MORE NEWS: Fleurs de Villes FEMMES Is Blooming At Bal Harbour Shops For International Women's Day
The judge added that unit owners may opt-out, but run the risk of “receiving nothing” for the value of their units.