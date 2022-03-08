MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Puerto Rican Latin Grammy award-winning artist PaoPao met with students at SLAM Charter School in honor of International Women’s Day.

PaoPao, along with an all-female panel of RichMusic executives, headed a Q&A with students Tuesday morning to discuss the music industry and the careers within the industry some may not know about.

“I wish I would’ve had someone to come in, from the point of view of an artist, and being like, ‘it’s actually possible to do this!’” said PaoPao.

While speaking to the students at SLAM, PaoPao, who is signed to RichMusic, highlighted International Women’s Day as well as “WomenUp,” an initiative launched by RichMusic to encourage women to follow their dreams.

The all-female panel included individuals who began their careers with RichMusic as interns and now hold leadership positions.

“Being able to inform young students about the broad range of everything they could do in the industry is really cool because I didn’t have that,” said Sofia Jimenez, who worked her way from intern to Project Manager for artist relations and business development.

PaoPao’s journey at RichMusic is also a bit of women’s history. The singer/songwriter began working for the record label as the label manager before being signed as an artist.

“I started off as the boss of the label, which is insane,” said PaoPao jokingly. “It’s a career and a journey, I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone who has [gone this route],” added the singer.

The Q&A at SLAM came nearly a week after RichMusic released their first all-women EP “hembrismo,” led and executive produced by its first female signee, PaoPao, and featuring La Gabi, ARIA VEGA, Cami Da Baby, and Villano Antillano.