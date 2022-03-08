CRISIS IN UKRAINEWar in Ukraine has created two million new refugees
By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Police are investigating a police-involved shooting in the area of NW 10th Avenue and 71st Street.

A police source told CBS News Miami that a preliminary investigation revealed that an officer attempted to stop a vehicle, when a subject started firing at the officer.

The officer exchanged fire and the subject was struck by the officer.

The officer was uninjured.

News chopper images showed what appeared to be a body covered with a white sheet in the middle of the street.

Images also showed several police cruisers in the immediate area.

Police were also seen blocking nearby intersections.

No other details were available.

