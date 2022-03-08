MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Police are investigating a police-involved shooting in the area of NW 10th Avenue and 71st Street.
A police source told CBS News Miami that a preliminary investigation revealed that an officer attempted to stop a vehicle, when a subject started firing at the officer.

The officer exchanged fire and the subject was struck by the officer.
The officer exchanged fire and the subject was struck by the officer.
The officer was uninjured.
News chopper images showed what appeared to be a body covered with a white sheet in the middle of the street.
Images also showed several police cruisers in the immediate area.
Police were also seen blocking nearby intersections.
No other details were available.