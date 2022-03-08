MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The owners of the Baires Grill have launched a new program to help Ukrainian refugees.

They are working with organizations in Poland to help bring those who fled the war to Miami where they will be offered housing and a job at a restaurant.

“When our world faces hard times, Miami has always come together,” Mayor Francis Suarez.

“We’re going to provide the first, a home to establish here, then a job and training,” said Nathaly Petry, one of the Baires Grill owners.

The restaurant group said they’ll bring about 50 to 60 Ukrainian refugees to Miami.

Once they get settled into a residence, they will be set up with a job at one of the restaurant’s five locations.

Baires Grill will even provide legal immigration help for those families to stay in Miami.

“It’s a process, it’s complex.,and we’re here to qualify these individuals so that they can have the fortune of having a job, stability,” said immigration lawyer Pierre Hachar.

A complex process but one all too familiar for the owners of the restaurant chain who are immigrants themselves.

“Basically, we want that to happen to all of them like happened to us. To start here a new life,” said Petry.

Baires Grill said they will pick up the entire tab for the refugees to travel and live here. They believe it’s possible that the first refugees will arrive in Miami in the next couple of weeks.