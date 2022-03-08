MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A warm and breezy day ahead.
Highs will climb to the low to mid-80s in the afternoon. It will not be as blustery as the past few days, but there is still a high risk of rip currents at the beach due to the onshore breeze.

Stray showers are possible. Tuesday night will be mild with lows in the low to mid-70s.
Stray showers are possible. Tuesday night will be mild with lows in the low to mid-70s.
It will be even warmer Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid-80s. Our average high is 80 degrees.
Friday will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the upper 80s and we may tie or break some records.
Saturday we remain very warm with the potential for some showers due to a cold front on the way. By Sunday morning we will wake up with lows around 60 degrees and highs in the upper 70s.
This weekend we “Spring Forward” and turn clocks ahead an hour Saturday night due to Daylight Saving Time which begins at 2 a.m. Sunday.