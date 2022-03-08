MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Senate has passed a controversial bill that would limit the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.
Critics argue the bill marginalizes LGBTQ people.
House Bill 1557 passed by a vote of 22 in favor and 17 opposed.
Supporters of the proposal, which has the title “Parental Rights in Education,” argued that it is geared toward ensuring that curriculum is age-appropriate for young students and that parents have increased control over their children’s education.
The measure, which heads to the governor's desk, would prohibit classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third-grade.
For older students, the bill would bar such instruction that is “not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate” as determined by state academic standards.