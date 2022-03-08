MIAMI (CBSMiami) – International Women’s Day is in full bloom, literally, at Bal Harbour Shops as Fleurs de Villes FEMMES launches their international tour.

This year’s self-guided free exhibit of floral masterpieces celebrates remarkable women of cultural significance and historical impact.

“Some of these creations use upwards of more than 3000 flowers so all of the mannequins and the floral doorways are inspired by botanics,” said Kelly Whitelock, executive director of Fleurs de Villes FEMMES.

The 10-day exhibit kicked off this past weekend with a premiere benefitting the Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis.

All the florists and floral designers chosen are all local. Two women from Miami’s Twigs and Daisies come back every other day to refresh the flowers on their muse – La Goulue, a French can-can dancer who was a star of the Moulin Rouge in the Paris.

“The elements aren’t favorite of flowers, so we have to come and change it and make sure it’s looking as glam as she was,” said Sabrina Cohen, a florist from Twigs and Daisies.

There are 16 mannequins all around the mall.

Legendary actress Audrey Hepburn’s mannequin is inspired by a Givenchy gown she wore in the film “Sabrina.” It has a huge train of more than 3,000 flowers, including hydrangeas, roses and more.

“She’s such a style icon,” said Whitelock. “And also I don’t know if anybody knows but she was a huge gardener.”

Author and poet Maya Angelou is draped in hyacinths, hydrangeas and lilies.

And rocking red is Miami’s own Gloria Estefan, wearing exotic flowers, which were chosen to match a picture of the conga queen in all her regalia.

And speaking of queen.

“Cleopatra here is the original boss babe, if you will,” said Whitelock.

Her shoes are made of sunflower seeds.

Oprah Winfrey, the legendary global media leader and trailblazer for black women in TV, stands tall in deep purples of orchids and hydrangeas.

In the end, this is a celebration of strong, remarkable women that’s both educational and joyful.

“Flowers make everyone happy, and we need happiness in this day and time,” said Whitelock.

Fleurs de Villes FEMMES is on through Sunday, March 13. For more info, visit www.balharbourshops.com.