By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Four people will have to find a place to live after a fire damaged their home.

Miami Fire Rescue said the fire started in the home off NE 3rd Avenue and 55th Terrace just after 1 a.m.

Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the wood-framed single story residence.

They entered the home and attacked the fire while searching for anyone who may have been inside.

The fire was under control within 10 minutes and no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is assisting four adults that were displaced.

