MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was severely injured in head-on crash authorities say was caused by a drunk driver Sunday near Sarasota.

The scary incident was captured on the trooper’s dashcam video.

Police identified the driver as Kristen Kay Watts, 52. FHP told WTSP.com that Watts began driving through traffic cones and around barricades around 9 a.m.

Watts, according to authorities, drove along the northbound lanes of Interstate 275, which had been shut down for a race, making her way through the closed toll plaza.

Watts eventually crashed almost head-on with the FHP’s SUV.

The injured trooper, who was not identified, has been with FHP for 26 years.

Video from the incident shows extensive damage to both vehicles.

Both Watts and the trooper were rushed to a local hospital where they were treated for their injuries.

Watts was arrested and charged with DUI involving serious injury.

Her bond was set at $52,000.