MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Miami Beach Police are trying to find out who shot and killed a man in an apartment building early Monday morning.
It happened in a building called Yesora, located at 8th Street and Jefferson Avenue around 1:00 a.m., according to police.
The entrance of the building is roped off with crime scene tape as investigators collect evidence.
Police say the victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital by Miami Beach Fire Rescue, and he later died at the hospital.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at 305-471-TIPS.