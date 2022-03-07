MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s been a very mild, muggy Monday morning across south Florida with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. A few showers have blown in on the breeze, but the rain chance will remain low for the rest of the day.
The warm, breezy conditions continue Monday with highs in the low 80s and a mix of sun and clouds.
It’ll be warming on Tuesday with highs climbing to the mid 80s and the potential for stray showers.
Mother nature is turning up the heat later in the week.
Highs will soar to the mid to upper 80s and will be flirting with record heat as we head into Friday and Saturday.
Our next cold front is set to arrive this weekend and it will be cooler by Sunday morning with lows falling to the low 60s.
On Sunday afternoon highs will be only in the low 70s. It will feel cooler and breezy throughout the second half of the weekend.