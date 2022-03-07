MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Aliyah Miller.
The 12-year-old was reported missing from the Model City area.
Aliyah stands 5-feet 1-inch tall, weighing about 190 pounds.READ MORE: Amid Protests, 'Don't Say Gay' Bill Expected To Be Passed In Florida Senate
She was last seen wearing a jacket and long pants.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call Miami PD at (305) 603-6300 or (305) 579-6111.