KEY LARGO (CBSMiami) – A large wooden boat with more than 160 Haitian migrants ran aground in shallow water off Key Largo on Sunday.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies were notified at around 1:20 p.m. to assist Border Patrol and FWC after the boat was spotted listing sharply to its side near Ocean Reef Club.
Some of the migrants aboard the ship then jumped overboard into the choppy water in order to swim to shore.
Federal authorities said there were 163 people on board, including women and children, and many of them needed medical attention.
It’s not known how many people were taken to hospitals.
Border Patrol officials said this is a suspected human smuggling operation.
It also took place not far from where another boat carrying 176 Haitians was stopped in January.