FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Former Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Larry Scirotto stood with the NAACP on Monday as he fights his recent firing.

The former chief was let go March 3 after four Fort Lauderdale Police officers filed a complaint alleging he discriminated against them because of race.

A report from Attorney Gregg Rossman, who was hired by the City, claims he based promotions on race, gender and sexual orientation.

At a news conference on Monday, the former chief calls that report an “opinion piece.” He said it’s not credible, no one was under oath and the information in it is not true.

“Just for the record, I promoted 15 people to executive level positions in the organization. Of the 15, nine of them were white males, 6 of them were either gender or ethnic minorities. Each of those promotions wasn’t based on protected class or amenable trait. It was based on their qualifications. Everyone one of those candidates were extremely qualified,” Scirotto said.