MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — The global death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 6 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The tragic number confirmed Monday is believed to be a vast undercount and shows that the pandemic in its third year is far from done. It's also a reminder of the unrelenting nature of the pandemic even as people are shedding masks, travel is resuming, and businesses are reopening around the globe.
The U.S. has reported the highest number of deaths, with more than 958-thousand, followed by Brazil, Russia, and Mexico.
Overall, some 450 million cases of COVID-19 have been recorded.
Experts say based on CDC data, the U.S. may be in for a near normal spring and summer and say the move from pandemic to endemic appears to be accelerating.
