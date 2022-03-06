MIMI (CBSMiami) – Miami PD is investigating after an overnight double shooting left two hospitalized.
According to police, the shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 6900 block of NW 7 Avenue.
Responding officers found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
The victims took themselves to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where they are in stable condition.
If you have any information that can help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.