LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – The Lauderhill Police Department is investigating an overnight hit-and-run that left a woman dead.
According to police, the crash happened at around 3 a.m. in the 3200 block of W Broward Boulevard.
Detectives said the preliminary investigation revealed a woman crossing the roadway was struck by a dark SUV that fled the scene.
The victim was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.
No other details have been released.
If you know anything, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.