KEY LARGO (CBSMiami) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says between 150 and 200 Haitian migrants were spotted on a ship in Key Largo on Sunday.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies were notified at around 1:20 p.m. to assist Border Patrol and FWC after a large vessel ran aground just off Ocean Reef.
Some of the migrants aboard the ship began swimming, eventually reaching land.
#HappeningNow @USCG crews are responding to a suspected migrant venture off #OceanReef. The vessel is aground w/ #CoastGuard & partner agency rescue crews on scene. Updates will happen as more info. becomes available. @mcsonews @MiamiDadeFire @MyFWC @BiscayneNPS @CBPAMORegDirSE pic.twitter.com/D0uF712KMt
— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) March 6, 2022
One person had to be taken to the hospital. No word on the condition of the person or why they had to be hospitalized in the first place.
Authorities have not said how many people have been taken into custody at this time.