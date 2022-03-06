CRISIS IN UKRAINESecretary Of State: NATO Countries Have ‘Green Light’ To Send Fighter Jets To Ukraine
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Border Patrol, Local TV, Miami News, Migrants, Monroe County Sheriff's Office

KEY LARGO (CBSMiami) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says between 150 and 200 Haitian migrants were spotted on a ship in Key Largo on Sunday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were notified at around 1:20 p.m. to assist Border Patrol and FWC after a large vessel ran aground just off Ocean Reef.

READ MORE: Group Protests Outside Miami Seaquarium Calling For Its Closure

Some of the migrants aboard the ship began swimming, eventually reaching land.

READ MORE: Miami PD Needs Help Locating 12-Year-Old Aliyah Miller

One person had to be taken to the hospital. No word on the condition of the person or why they had to be hospitalized in the first place.

MORE NEWS: War In Ukraine Has Sparked A Scramble For Dollars

Authorities have not said how many people have been taken into custody at this time.

CBSMiami.com Team